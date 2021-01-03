Iowa 107, Illinois 68

IOWA (7-1)
Warnock 7-9 0-1 18, Czinano 7-8 1-2 15, Clark 7-16 4-5 21, Marshall 2-8 3-4 9, Martin 4-6 1-2 9, Cook 1-4 2-2 4, Meyer 4-5 0-0 10, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 2-4 0-0 5, Taiwo 2-3 0-0 4, Goodman 2-5 1-2 5, Jensen 2-6 1-2 7, Wetering 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-74 13-20 107
ILLINOIS (2-4)
Myles 2-8 4-4 8, Rubin 7-10 3-5 17, Ephraim 0-3 3-6 3, Peebles 4-18 2-2 10, Terry 4-6 1-4 9, Robins 2-9 1-2 6, O’Malley 0-0 2-2 2, Amusan 3-7 2-2 10, Porter 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 19-29 68
|Iowa
|35
|17
|31
|24
|—
|107
|Illinois
|10
|15
|20
|23
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Iowa 14-33 (Warnock 4-6, Clark 3-6, Marshall 2-7, Martin 0-1, Cook 0-1, Meyer 2-3, Sevillian 1-3, Taiwo 0-1, Jensen 2-5), Illinois 3-19 (Myles 0-1, Ephraim 0-2, Peebles 0-6, Terry 0-1, Robins 1-5, Amusan 2-4). Assists_Iowa 23 (Czinano 4), Illinois 13 (Terry 8). Fouled Out_Illinois Myles. Rebounds_Iowa 48 (Martin 5-7), Illinois 31 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_Iowa 19, Illinois 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
