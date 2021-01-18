Iowa 87, Purdue 81

PURDUE (5-6)
Diagne 8-11 0-0 16, Farquhar 2-7 1-2 5, Layden 6-7 1-2 19, McLaughlin 4-9 0-0 9, Traylor 5-15 2-2 14, Grant 0-5 0-0 0, Woltman 1-2 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Hardin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 4-11 0-0 9, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Shaya Kyle 3-5 1-3 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-73 5-9 81
IOWA (9-3)
Warnock 5-5 7-9 19, Czinano 5-11 2-2 12, Clark 8-20 8-12 26, Marshall 2-3 2-2 8, Martin 3-6 0-0 7, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Meyer 1-1 0-0 3, Taiwo 2-4 1-1 5, Goodman 1-1 5-5 7, Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 25-31 87
|Purdue
|21
|18
|22
|20
|—
|81
|Iowa
|17
|27
|19
|24
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Purdue 10-24 (Layden 6-7, McLaughlin 1-4, Traylor 2-7, Grant 0-2, Hardin 0-1, Moore 1-3), Iowa 8-18 (Warnock 2-2, Clark 2-9, Marshall 2-2, Martin 1-2, Cook 0-1, Meyer 1-1, Taiwo 0-1). Assists_Purdue 18 (McLaughlin 7), Iowa 17 (Czinano 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Diagne 6-10), Iowa 38 (Czinano 4-9). Total Fouls_Purdue 24, Iowa 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_293.
