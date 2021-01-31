On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Iowa 94, Minnesota 68

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 7:52 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA (10-4)

Warnock 4-8 2-2 11, Czinano 11-14 1-1 23, Clark 7-16 5-6 22, Marshall 4-7 1-1 11, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Meyer 1-2 2-2 4, Sevillian 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 2-3 0-0 5, Goodman 3-3 2-2 8, Jensen 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-62 13-14 94

MINNESOTA (5-8)

Sissoko 4-15 0-0 9, Sconiers 2-8 1-2 5, Powell 4-6 3-6 12, Scalia 6-15 2-2 16, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Bagwell-Katalinich 3-9 2-3 8, Cumming 0-1 0-0 0, Hedman 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 1-2 0-0 2, Borowicz 1-2 0-0 3, Strande 3-4 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 8-13 68

Iowa 21 26 28 19 94
Minnesota 17 24 8 19 68

3-Point Goals_Iowa 9-25 (Warnock 1-4, Clark 3-8, Marshall 2-5, Martin 2-3, Cook 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Taiwo 1-2, Jensen 0-1), Minnesota 6-20 (Sissoko 1-4, Powell 1-2, Scalia 2-9, Cumming 0-1, Borowicz 1-2, Strande 1-2). Assists_Iowa 28 (Clark 11), Minnesota 17 (Powell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 38 (Clark 3-3), Minnesota 35 (Sconiers 7-11). Total Fouls_Iowa 16, Minnesota 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover