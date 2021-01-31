Iowa 94, Minnesota 68

IOWA (10-4)
Warnock 4-8 2-2 11, Czinano 11-14 1-1 23, Clark 7-16 5-6 22, Marshall 4-7 1-1 11, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Meyer 1-2 2-2 4, Sevillian 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 2-3 0-0 5, Goodman 3-3 2-2 8, Jensen 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-62 13-14 94
MINNESOTA (5-8)
Sissoko 4-15 0-0 9, Sconiers 2-8 1-2 5, Powell 4-6 3-6 12, Scalia 6-15 2-2 16, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Bagwell-Katalinich 3-9 2-3 8, Cumming 0-1 0-0 0, Hedman 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 1-2 0-0 2, Borowicz 1-2 0-0 3, Strande 3-4 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 8-13 68
|Iowa
|21
|26
|28
|19
|—
|94
|Minnesota
|17
|24
|8
|19
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Iowa 9-25 (Warnock 1-4, Clark 3-8, Marshall 2-5, Martin 2-3, Cook 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Taiwo 1-2, Jensen 0-1), Minnesota 6-20 (Sissoko 1-4, Powell 1-2, Scalia 2-9, Cumming 0-1, Borowicz 1-2, Strande 1-2). Assists_Iowa 28 (Clark 11), Minnesota 17 (Powell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 38 (Clark 3-3), Minnesota 35 (Sconiers 7-11). Total Fouls_Iowa 16, Minnesota 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
