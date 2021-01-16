On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Iowa St. 75, No. 6 Baylor 71

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:51 pm
IOWA ST. (9-4)

Scott 3-11 0-0 8, Donarski 6-10 3-3 17, Feuerbach 1-1 1-2 4, Ashley Joens 10-15 7-10 27, Ryan 5-15 2-2 15, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 13-17 75

BAYLOR (8-2)

Smith 6-15 2-3 14, Egbo 5-9 1-2 11, Andrews 0-7 1-2 1, Richards 4-13 0-2 8, Ursin 6-10 0-0 12, Trinity Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Jordyn Oliver 2-3 0-0 4, Owens 5-13 1-2 15, Gusters 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-77 5-11 71

Iowa St. 23 11 22 19 75
Baylor 12 21 17 21 71

3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 8-27 (Scott 2-8, Donarski 2-5, Feuerbach 1-1, Joens 0-3, Ryan 3-8, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-1, Joens 0-1), Baylor 4-11 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Owens 4-8). Assists_Iowa St. 13 (Feuerbach 3), Baylor 21 (Richards 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa St. 45 (Team 5-8), Baylor 41 (Smith 4-12). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,247.

