Iowa St. 75, No. 6 Baylor 71

IOWA ST. (9-4)
Scott 3-11 0-0 8, Donarski 6-10 3-3 17, Feuerbach 1-1 1-2 4, Ashley Joens 10-15 7-10 27, Ryan 5-15 2-2 15, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 13-17 75
BAYLOR (8-2)
Smith 6-15 2-3 14, Egbo 5-9 1-2 11, Andrews 0-7 1-2 1, Richards 4-13 0-2 8, Ursin 6-10 0-0 12, Trinity Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Jordyn Oliver 2-3 0-0 4, Owens 5-13 1-2 15, Gusters 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-77 5-11 71
|Iowa St.
|23
|11
|22
|19
|—
|75
|Baylor
|12
|21
|17
|21
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 8-27 (Scott 2-8, Donarski 2-5, Feuerbach 1-1, Joens 0-3, Ryan 3-8, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-1, Joens 0-1), Baylor 4-11 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Owens 4-8). Assists_Iowa St. 13 (Feuerbach 3), Baylor 21 (Richards 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa St. 45 (Team 5-8), Baylor 41 (Smith 4-12). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,247.
