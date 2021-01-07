Irving out for Nets, joins Durant in missing game vs 76ers

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving didn’t play Thursday because of personal reasons, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without both of their superstars in their 122-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant was already out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Coach Steve Nash said Durant would be able to return Sunday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus until then.

Irving was added to the injury report Thursday afternoon. Nash said before and after the game that he hadn’t spoken to Irving so didn’t know the reason for his absence, saying it was a personal matter. The Nets said Irving wouldn’t travel with the team for their trip to Memphis, where they play Friday.

Durant is fourth in the league with 28.2 points per game, while Irving is sixth at 27.1.

Seth Curry sat out for the 76ers because of left ankle soreness.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.