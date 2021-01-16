IUPUI 65, N. Kentucky 63

IUPUI (3-4)
Goss 3-8 0-2 6, Burk 9-15 2-3 23, Depersia 1-3 1-2 4, McClure 2-3 0-0 5, Minnett 7-16 1-2 18, Harvey 1-6 0-1 3, Seay 2-6 0-0 6, LaStrap 0-0 0-0 0, Carrasco 0-0 0-0 0, Pandev 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 4-10 65.
N. KENTUCKY (5-8)
Nelson 3-4 1-4 7, Faulkner 4-10 8-8 16, Langdon 4-8 0-1 9, Robinson 1-3 1-3 3, Warrick 3-11 2-2 9, Bohm 5-8 1-1 12, Evans 1-1 0-0 3, Harge 2-2 0-0 4, Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Hupmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 13-19 63.
Halftime_IUPUI 32-26. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 11-30 (Burk 3-6, Minnett 3-11, Seay 2-5, Depersia 1-2, McClure 1-2, Harvey 1-4), N. Kentucky 4-13 (Evans 1-1, Langdon 1-2, Bohm 1-4, Warrick 1-5, Harding 0-1). Rebounds_IUPUI 24 (Burk 6), N. Kentucky 28 (Nelson 13). Assists_IUPUI 8 (Minnett 4), N. Kentucky 7 (Evans 3). Total Fouls_IUPUI 18, N. Kentucky 12.
