IUPUI 73, Milwaukee 68

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 8:30 pm
MILWAUKEE (6-6)

Wilbourn 1-5 0-0 2, Gholston 3-8 3-3 10, Lucas 8-22 2-2 20, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Newby 2-4 3-4 8, Allen 5-5 0-0 10, Hancock 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 8-9 68.

IUPUI (4-6)

Goss 4-7 5-8 13, Burk 10-18 3-4 26, Depersia 4-5 0-0 8, McClure 1-3 0-0 3, Minnett 6-18 0-0 14, Harvey 1-7 2-4 5, Seay 1-4 0-0 2, LaStrap 0-1 2-2 2, Georgiadis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 12-18 73.

Halftime_IUPUI 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 8-24 (Brown 2-3, Lucas 2-7, Newby 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Hancock 1-3, Gholston 1-5, Taylor 0-1, Wilbourn 0-1), IUPUI 7-25 (Burk 3-6, Minnett 2-9, McClure 1-3, Harvey 1-4, Depersia 0-1, Seay 0-2). Rebounds_Milwaukee 27 (Lucas 7), IUPUI 40 (Goss 15). Assists_Milwaukee 8 (Lucas 4), IUPUI 12 (Minnett 4). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, IUPUI 14.

