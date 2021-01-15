IUPUI 74, N. Kentucky 69

IUPUI (2-4)
Goss 2-7 1-2 5, Burk 10-21 1-3 27, Depersia 2-4 2-3 6, McClure 2-5 2-4 6, Minnett 5-12 7-8 18, Harvey 3-7 2-2 10, Seay 1-1 0-0 2, LaStrap 0-0 0-0 0, Pandev 0-0 0-0 0, Carrasco 0-1 0-0 0, Georgiadis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-22 74.
N. KENTUCKY (5-7)
Nelson 5-5 1-1 11, Faulkner 6-15 7-9 19, Langdon 1-3 0-2 2, Robinson 3-9 0-0 6, Warrick 8-13 0-1 20, Bohm 4-5 1-3 11, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Hupmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 9-16 69.
Halftime_N. Kentucky 30-28. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 9-18 (Burk 6-7, Harvey 2-3, Minnett 1-6, Depersia 0-1, McClure 0-1), N. Kentucky 6-23 (Warrick 4-7, Bohm 2-3, Evans 0-1, Harding 0-1, Langdon 0-2, Robinson 0-4, Faulkner 0-5). Rebounds_IUPUI 24 (Goss 7), N. Kentucky 30 (Faulkner 9). Assists_IUPUI 12 (Depersia 3), N. Kentucky 10 (Langdon 4). Total Fouls_IUPUI 16, N. Kentucky 17.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments