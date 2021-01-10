On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Jackson-Davis, IU beat back Husker rally for 84-76 win

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 8:46 pm
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored 18 points and Aljami Durham scored 17 and Indiana beat Nebraska 84-76 on Sunday.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of his 15 points from the foul line and grabbed 11 rebounds and Race Thompson scored 11 for Indiana (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) which now has won three of its last four games.

Jackson-Davis’ foul shot with 15:53 left put the Hoosiers up 56-41. Nebraska responded with a 22-6 run in a little more than the next six minutes and led 63-62 on Kobe Webster’s 3-pointer with 9:39 remaining.

Jackson-Davis’ jump shot with 3:52 to go broke a 71-all tie after the lead went back-and-forth, and Indiana led the remainder.

Teddy Allen scored 21 points for Nebraska (4-8, 0-5), Lat Mayen scored 15 and Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens and Derrick Walker 10.

ADDING UP

Indiana moved its all-time record against the Huskers to 16-7 and have won four straight following a string of three consecutive losses.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Purdue on Thursday.

Nebraska: Welcomes No. 12 Illinois to Lincoln on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

