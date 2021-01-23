On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Jackson scores 24 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 78-72

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as UTSA topped Southern Miss 78-72 on Saturday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 14 points for UTSA (7-8, 3-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 13 points. Keaton Wallace had 12 points. Jackson, UTSA’s all-time leading scorer, marked his 71st career game of 20 points or more.

LaDavius Draine had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-8, 3-5). Tyler Stevenson added 15 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jaron Pierre scored 12.

A Draine 3-pointer pulled Southern Miss as close as 74-70 with 16 seconds remaining, but UTSA closed with four straight free throws.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

UTSA swept Southern Miss with a 70-64 win on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support