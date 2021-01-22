Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Jackson scores 25 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 70-64

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 9:40 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points as UTSA beat Southern Miss 70-64 on Friday night.

Jackson shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points and eight rebounds for UTSA (6-8, 2-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Tyler Stevenson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 3-4). Jaron Pierre Jr. added 10 points. DeAndre Pinckney had seven rebounds.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Virtual Training: Fundamentals of Excel...
1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary