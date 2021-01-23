On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Jackson St. 75, Grambling St. 61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:56 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSON ST. (2-5)

McKinnis 6-11 2-2 14, James 5-9 0-0 10, Jarrett 9-17 3-3 24, McClelland 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 3-7 6-8 12, Evans 2-9 6-8 10, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Hicks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 17-21 75.

GRAMBLING ST. (5-8)

McGee 6-9 1-3 13, Christon 2-6 0-0 4, Cunningham 3-8 5-10 11, K.Edwards 3-5 1-2 7, Moss 4-7 0-0 10, Woodall 2-6 5-8 9, Randolph 2-4 1-2 5, P.Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Moton 0-2 0-0 0, Cobb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 13-25 61.

Halftime_Jackson St. 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 4-12 (Jarrett 3-7, McClelland 1-2, Wilson 0-1, Evans 0-2), Grambling St. 2-10 (Moss 2-3, Cunningham 0-1, Moton 0-1, Woodall 0-1, Christon 0-2, P.Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out_McKinnis, Cunningham. Rebounds_Jackson St. 34 (McKinnis 16), Grambling St. 31 (Cunningham 8). Assists_Jackson St. 14 (McClelland 5), Grambling St. 16 (Cunningham, Moss 5). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 18, Grambling St. 17. A_706 (7,500).

Sports News

