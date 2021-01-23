On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
James leads North Alabama over Jacksonville 76-54

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:49 pm
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to carry North Alabama to a 76-54 win over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

James Anderson II had 15 points for North Alabama (9-3, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Emanuel Littles added 11 rebounds.

North Alabama dominated the first half and led 40-18 at the break. The Dolphins’ 18 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Dontarius James had 19 points for the Dolphins (9-7, 3-3). Tyreese Davis added 10 points.

North Alabama defeated Jacksonville 82-81 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

