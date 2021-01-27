On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
James Madison 78, Towson 63

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 6:34 pm
TOWSON (3-8)

Thompson 4-6 1-2 9, Gibson 6-11 8-8 23, Martin 1-9 2-2 4, Mims 0-6 4-4 4, Timberlake 2-9 1-2 5, Dottin 2-5 3-4 7, Allen 2-7 1-2 7, Biekeu 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Caliguiran 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 20-24 63.

JAMES MADISON (8-5)

Amadi 2-3 0-3 4, Wooden 1-6 0-1 2, Lewis 6-14 6-8 23, Morse 6-14 3-4 19, Strickland 3-5 5-6 11, Christmas 4-5 0-0 8, Jacobs 2-4 2-2 6, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 2-4 1-2 5, Hodge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 17-26 78.

Halftime_James Madison 43-25. 3-Point Goals_Towson 5-19 (Gibson 3-7, Allen 2-3, Dottin 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mims 0-1, Martin 0-2, Timberlake 0-4), James Madison 9-25 (Lewis 5-9, Morse 4-10, Christmas 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Wooden 0-3). Fouled Out_Martin. Rebounds_Towson 32 (Thompson 11), James Madison 38 (Jacobs 8). Assists_Towson 10 (Dottin 3), James Madison 10 (Wooden 3). Total Fouls_Towson 20, James Madison 20. A_250 (8,500).

