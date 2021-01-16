On Air: Of Consuming Interest
James Madison 81, Towson 72

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:50 pm
JAMES MADISON (6-4)

Amadi 4-7 3-4 11, Wooden 1-5 0-0 3, Lewis 9-14 3-5 30, Morse 4-12 8-8 18, Edwards 0-0 0-2 0, Strickland 1-3 0-2 2, Christmas 2-7 0-0 5, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Hodge 3-4 2-2 10, Jacobs 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 16-23 81.

TOWSON (1-5)

S.Uyaelunmo 3-6 0-1 6, V.Uyaelunmo 0-1 2-2 2, Allen 2-5 2-4 7, Mims 7-13 0-0 16, Timberlake 5-12 0-0 10, Dottin 3-6 2-2 9, Thompson 3-7 3-5 9, Gibson 3-6 4-5 11, Biekeu 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 13-19 72.

Halftime_James Madison 44-32. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 15-32 (Lewis 9-12, Hodge 2-3, Morse 2-9, Wooden 1-3, Christmas 1-4, Harvey 0-1), Towson 5-19 (Mims 2-4, Allen 1-3, Dottin 1-3, Gibson 1-4, Jones 0-1, Timberlake 0-4). Rebounds_James Madison 30 (Amadi 10), Towson 38 (S.Uyaelunmo 12). Assists_James Madison 18 (Lewis 8), Towson 12 (Dottin 3). Total Fouls_James Madison 18, Towson 19.

