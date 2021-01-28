Trending:
Japan withdraws from SheBelieves Cup, replaced by Argentina

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 4:43 pm
< a min read
      

The Japanese women’s national soccer team has withdrawn from the SheBelieves Cup tournament next month in Florida, citing the coronavirus outbreak in Japan.

Argentina will now join the United States, Canada and Brazil in the tournament, which runs from Feb. 18-24 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Argentina will take Japan’s spot in the schedule, opening with Brazil.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend doubleheaders over three days of competition. The winner of the round-robin tournament, now in its sixth year, is decided on points.

All four teams played in the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, which the top-ranked United States won.

___

