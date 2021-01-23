On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jarrett carries Jackson St. over Grambling St. 75-61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:45 pm
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 24 points as Jackson State topped Grambling State 75-61 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Jackson State (2-5, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jonas James had 10 points.

Sarion McGee had 13 points for Grambling State (5-8, 3-3). Trevell Cunningham added 11 points and eight rebounds. Prince Moss had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

