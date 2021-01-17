Trending:
Jaworski carries Lafayette over Loyola (MD) 72-70

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 22 points and Lafayette for the second time in two days edged past Loyola (MD) 72-70 on Sunday night.

Lafayette beat Loyola 77-75 on Saturday

Jaworski made 4 of 6 3-pointers on Sunday. Leo O’Boyle scored 19 points for Lafayette (5-1, 5-1 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight win. Kyle Jenkins scored 11 and Neal Quinn scored 10 with seven rebounds and five assists.

Santi Aldama scored 22 points with seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-2, 0-2) and Brandon Bradsher scored 12 ___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

