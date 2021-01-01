Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by NBA

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 7:10 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz’s 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The incident occurred early in the second quarter.

Clarkson is averaging 16.5 points and 22.6 minutes this season.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens