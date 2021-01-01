Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by NBA

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz’s 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The incident occurred early in the second quarter.
Clarkson is averaging 16.5 points and 22.6 minutes this season.
