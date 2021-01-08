Trending:
Jean-Marie leads Hawaii over UC Riverside 88-83

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — James Jean-Marie had a career-high 24 points as Hawaii edged past UC Riverside 88-83 on Friday. Junior Madut added 21 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Madut also had seven rebounds.

It was the first Big West Conference game of the season for both teams.

Noel Coleman had 11 points for Hawaii (3-0). Justin Webster added 10 points.

Arinze Chidom had 20 points for the Highlanders (3-2). Zyon Pullin added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Flynn Cameron had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

