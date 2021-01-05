On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Jeffers leads Radford past Hampton 76-65

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 8:40 pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers had 16 points to lead five Radford players in double figures as the Highlanders defeated Hampton 76-65 on Tuesday night.

Xavier Lipscomb and Chyree Walker added 13 points apiece for the Highlanders (6-6, 5-1 Big South). Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam chipped in 11 points each. Walker also had 14 rebounds, while Ali posted six rebounds.

Davion Warren had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (4-7, 3-3). Russell Dean added 17 points. Marquis Godwin had 10 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Radford defeated Hampton 79-66 on Monday.

