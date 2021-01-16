On Air: Federal News Network program
Jenkins carries Norfolk State past Delaware State 87-76

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:04 pm
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tyrese Jenkins had a career-high 21 points as Norfolk State topped Delaware State 87-76 on Saturday.

Jenkins hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Devante Carter had 15 points and eight assists for Norfolk State (7-4, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points. Chris Ford had three blocks. Norfolk State posted a season-high 20 assists.

Myles Carter had 20 points for the Hornets (0-8, 0-3), who have now lost eight consecutive games to start the season. Zach Kent added 15 points. Pinky Wiley had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

