On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Jenkins lifts Pacific past Loyola Marymount 58-49

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:21 pm
< a min read
      

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins posted 18 points as Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Saturday.

Broc Finstuen had 14 points for Pacific (5-1, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Bell added 10 points. Pacific closed the game with an 11-1 run.

Pacific has won two in a row since taking the court again Jan. 14 after a nearly month-long break for COVID-19 quarantine. The Tigers and top-ranked Gonzaga are the two remaining unbeaten teams in WCC play.

Pacific travels to Gonzaga Saturday, Jan. 23. The Tigers have yet to beat a Division I team on the road this season.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Eli Scott had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-4, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Dameane Douglas added eight rebounds. LMU is 0-4 on the road this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration