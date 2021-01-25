JMU looks to sweep Towson

Towson (3-7, 2-3) vs. James Madison (7-5, 2-1)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison goes for the season sweep over Towson after winning the previous matchup in Towson. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Dukes forced 19 Towson turnovers and turned the ball over just 11 times en route to an 81-72 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: James Madison’s Matt Lewis has averaged 21.3 points and five rebounds while Vado Morse has put up 13.4 points. For the Tigers, Zane Martin has averaged 16.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Nicolas Timberlake has put up 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Tigers have scored 69.8 points per game and allowed 73.8 points per game against Colonial Athletic opponents. Those are both improvements over the 66 points scored and 77 points allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Martin has directly created 51 percent of all Towson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Towson has lost its last three road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive James Madison defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.7 percent of all possessions, the 28th-best rate among Division I teams. Towson has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.9 percent through 10 games (ranking the Tigers 338th).

