Johnson scores 20 to lift Lipscomb past Bellarmine 77-72

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 9:53 pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday night.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Greg Jones had 19 points for Lipscomb (7-6, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Romeao Ferguson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had 10 points.

Ethan Claycomb had 16 points and five assists for the Knights (3-4, 0-1). Pedro Bradshaw added 14 points and nine rebounds. Sam DeVault had 13 points.

