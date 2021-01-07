Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Jones, Moody lift S. Utah past Idaho 85-80

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones and Aanen Moody scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah won its eighth straight game, narrowly beating Idaho 85-80 on Thursday night. Dre Marin added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.

Ivan Madunic had nine rebounds for Southern Utah (8-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference).

Damen Thacker scored a career-high 27 points for the Vandals (0-8, 0-5). Gabe Quinnett added 10 points. Ja’Vary Christmas had 10 points.

___

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 Defending HVAs: How Can CDM be the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration