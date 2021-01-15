On Air: Motley Fool Money
Jones scores 21 to carry Stetson past Liberty 65-59

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:10 pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Stetson defeated Liberty 65-59 on Friday night.

Jones hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Chase Johnston had 18 points and six rebounds for Stetson (4-5, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Giancarlo Valdez added 11 points.

Rob Perry scored four points. The Hatters’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15.0 points per game, he was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Chris Parker had 18 points for the Flames (11-5, 3-2). Elijah Cuffee added 12 points. Blake Preston had 11 points.

Darius McGhee, the Flames’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

