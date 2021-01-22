On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Jones scores 30 to lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 90-81

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 30 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 90-81 on Friday night.

Jones hit 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds and six assists.

Tyrik Dixon had 12 points for Coastal Carolina (10-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Kevin Williamson and Ahmard Harvey each had 10 points.

Kam Woods had 21 points for the Trojans (6-8, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Zay Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kieffer Punter had 14 points.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s