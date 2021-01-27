JSU looks for home win vs Morehead St.

Morehead State (11-6, 8-2) vs. Jacksonville State (10-5, 6-3)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its fourth straight win over Morehead State at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The last victory for the Eagles at Jacksonville State was a 72-69 win on Jan. 28, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State’s Devon Cooper, KJ Hunt, Jr. and James Baker, Jr. have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 68.5 points per game and allowed 58.7 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 54.6 points scored and 73.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ADAMS: Darian Adams has connected on 36.6 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Morehead State is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 11-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

WINNING WHEN: Morehead State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Eagles are 0-6 when opponents score more than 65.

STINGY STATE: Morehead State has held opposing teams to 62.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all OVC teams. The Eagles have allowed just 55 points per game over their seven-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.