Kamateros lifts South Dakota past W. Illinois 84-74

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 11:05 pm
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had a career-high 21 points as South Dakota won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Western Illinois 84-74 on Saturday night.

Stanley Umude had 14 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota (8-6, 6-0 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Xavier Fuller had 11 points.

South Dakota dominated the first half and led 42-20 at the break. The Leathernecks’ 20 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Colton Sandage had 17 points for the Leathernecks (2-11, 0-6), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Will Carius added 13 points. Tamell Pearson had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 65-60 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

