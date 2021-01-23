On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas 70, Kansas St. 63

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:45 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS ST. (5-6)

Macke 3-6 0-0 6, Lee 2-10 10-10 14, Carr 9-19 4-6 24, Ebert 0-0 0-0 0, Goodrich 1-2 2-2 4, Ray 0-1 0-0 0, Goodson 2-3 0-0 6, Moore 2-4 0-0 5, Ranke 1-8 1-2 4, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-53 17-20 63

KANSAS (6-5)

Stephens 10-17 0-0 22, Ajekwu 1-1 0-0 2, Brosseau 2-5 0-0 5, Franklin 1-4 10-10 12, Kersgieter 3-7 10-12 17, Chatzileonti 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 3-4 5, Vuksic 1-7 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 25-28 70

Kansas St. 16 13 16 18 63
Kansas 7 15 25 23 70

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 6-19 (Macke 0-2, Carr 2-6, Goodson 2-3, Moore 1-1, Ranke 1-7), Kansas 5-15 (Stephens 2-3, Brosseau 1-4, Kersgieter 1-2, Chatzileonti 0-1, Vuksic 1-5). Assists_Kansas St. 8 (Goodson 3), Kansas 14 (Franklin 4). Fouled Out_Kansas St. Goodrich, Goodson. Rebounds_Kansas St. 38 (Lee 6-12), Kansas 30 (Kersgieter 5-9). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 23, Kansas 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_538.

