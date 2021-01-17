Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17

|Cleveland
|3
|0
|7
|7
|—
|17
|Kansas City
|6
|13
|3
|0
|—
|22
First Quarter
KC_Mahomes 1 run (kick failed), 9:11.
Cle_FG Parkey 46, 2:41.
Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:48.
KC_FG Butker 50, 3:09.
KC_FG Butker 28, :02.
Third Quarter
Cle_Landry 4 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 9:29.
KC_FG Butker 33, 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Hunt 3 run (Parkey kick), 11:07.
A_16,730.
|Cle
|KC
|First downs
|21
|24
|Total Net Yards
|308
|438
|Rushes-yards
|22-112
|24-123
|Passing
|196
|315
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-37-1
|27-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-6
|Punts
|2-47.5
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|29:23
|30:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 13-69, Hunt 6-32, Mayfield 3-11. Kansas City, Williams 13-78, Mahomes 3-14, Henne 2-12, Hill 3-9, Bell 2-6, Hardman 1-4.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 23-37-1-204. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-30-0-255, Henne 6-8-1-66.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 7-20, Higgins 5-88, Njoku 4-59, Hooper 2-16, Chubb 2-4, Peoples-Jones 1-23, Hunt 1-2, Mayfield 1-(minus 8). Kansas City, Hill 8-110, Kelce 8-109, Hardman 4-58, Williams 4-16, Pringle 2-14, Robinson 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 33.
