Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 6:12 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland 3 0 7 7 17
Kansas City 6 13 3 0 22

First Quarter

KC_Mahomes 1 run (kick failed), 9:11.

Cle_FG Parkey 46, 2:41.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:48.

KC_FG Butker 50, 3:09.

KC_FG Butker 28, :02.

Third Quarter

Cle_Landry 4 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 9:29.

KC_FG Butker 33, 4:24.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Hunt 3 run (Parkey kick), 11:07.

A_16,730.

___

Cle KC
First downs 21 24
Total Net Yards 308 438
Rushes-yards 22-112 24-123
Passing 196 315
Punt Returns 0-0 1-8
Kickoff Returns 2-37 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-17
Comp-Att-Int 23-37-1 27-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 1-6
Punts 2-47.5 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 7-55
Time of Possession 29:23 30:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 13-69, Hunt 6-32, Mayfield 3-11. Kansas City, Williams 13-78, Mahomes 3-14, Henne 2-12, Hill 3-9, Bell 2-6, Hardman 1-4.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 23-37-1-204. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-30-0-255, Henne 6-8-1-66.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 7-20, Higgins 5-88, Njoku 4-59, Hooper 2-16, Chubb 2-4, Peoples-Jones 1-23, Hunt 1-2, Mayfield 1-(minus 8). Kansas City, Hill 8-110, Kelce 8-109, Hardman 4-58, Williams 4-16, Pringle 2-14, Robinson 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 33.

