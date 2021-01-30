Kansas City seeks revenge on NDSU

North Dakota State (10-7, 10-2) vs. Kansas City (6-10, 2-5)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City seeks revenge on North Dakota State after dropping the first matchup in Kansas City. The teams last played each other on Jan. 29, when the Bison outshot Kansas City from the field 52.5 percent to 43.6 percent and made 15 more foul shots on the way to a 71-67 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kansas City’s Arkel Lamar, Zion Williams and Caden Boser have combined to account for 16 percent of all Roos scoring this season.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Roos have scored 64.9 points per game and allowed 63.7 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 61.2 points scored and 69.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Rocky Kreuser has connected on 39.5 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-10 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Kansas City has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 68.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roos 29th among Division I teams. The North Dakota State offense has averaged 68.8 points through 17 games (ranked 214th, nationally).

