Kansas State hopes to end skid vs A&M

Texas A&M (7-7) vs. Kansas State (5-12)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks to end its seven-game losing streak as it goes up against Texas A&M. Texas A&M fell 78-66 at home to LSU on Tuesday. Kansas State lost 107-59 at Baylor on Wednesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Texas A&M has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Kansas State has leaned on freshmen. For the Aggies, seniors Emanuel Miller, Quenton Jackson, Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have combined to score 37 percent of Kansas State’s points this season.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike McGuirl has connected on 34.6 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Aggies are 1-7 when scoring any fewer than 68.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 53.7 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Aggies 22nd among Division I teams. The Kansas State offense has turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Wildcats 323rd, nationally).

