Kante carries Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 82-73

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:35 pm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Kante scored 18 points and Omar Silverio a career-high 17 as Hofstra rallied past UNC Wilmington 82-73 on Saturday, running its win streak to four games.

Jalen Ray also scored 17 points for the Pride (10-6, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association), while Kvonn Cramer chipped in 16, matching his career high, plus nine rebounds.

Silverio scored eight in a 12-2 run midway through the final period when Hofstra took the lead for good, and added a 3-pointer when the Pride reeled off a 9-0 run to pull away. Hofstra shot 57% for the game (31 of 54).

Mike Okauru had 21 points and seven assists for the Seahawks (7-7, 1-4). Joe Pridgen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 12 points. The teams battled through nine lead changes and seven ties.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

