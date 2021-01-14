On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:59 am
1 min read
      

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.

She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer followed by melanoma and brain cancer for six years.

Heddle and Marnie McBean won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996 in the coxless pair and double sculls. Heddle also earned gold in the women’s eight in 1992. Heddle and McBean carried Canada’s flag at the closing ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta Games.

“I am crushed and without words today at this loss,” McBean wrote in a social media post. “Too soon.”

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Heddle and McBean are the only Canadian athletes to win three gold medals in the Summer Olympics. They also claimed gold in the coxless pair at the 1991 and 1995 world championships.

Heddle and McBean were inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tricia Smith, the Canadian Olympic Committee president and a former Olympic rower, was Heddle’s friend.

“Kathleen was the greatest of Olympians in every sense of the word and a rock for all who knew her,” Smith said in a statement. “A proud Canadian of such depth of character, she approached everything she did with integrity and grace.”

Heddle is survived by her husband, Mike, and children Lyndsey and Mac.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department