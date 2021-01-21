Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Liberty

Kennesaw State (3-11, 0-6) vs. Liberty (12-5, 4-2)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to 24 games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. Liberty is coming off a 68-58 road win over Stetson in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has averaged 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Blake Preston has put up 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Owls, Spencer Rodgers has averaged 15.9 points while Chris Youngblood has put up 12.4 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Owls have allowed only 68.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 75.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 39.5 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-10 when it allows at least 64 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 4-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the country. The Kennesaw State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

