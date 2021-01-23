Trending:
Kenney, Kimbrough lift La Salle past Richmond 84-78

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 5:39 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 17 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers beat Richmond 84-78 on Saturday.

Jared Kimbrough added 12 points for the Explorers, who shot 57% from the floor to defeat the preseason conference favorite Spiders.

Christian Ray chipped in 11 points for La Salle (7-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), Jhamir Brickus, Scott Spencer and Jack Clark had 10 each. Kimbrough also had a career-best nine rebounds, while Ray posted eight rebounds.

Grant Golden tied a season high with 22 points for the Spiders (9-4, 3-2). Blake Francis added 21 points. Tyler Burton had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nathan Cayo scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

