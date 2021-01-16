On Air: Motley Fool Money
Kent St. 89, Ohio 79

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:12 pm
< a min read
      

KENT ST. (6-3)

Beck 8-10 1-2 18, Hamilton 3-6 0-0 6, Pippen 9-18 2-2 22, Nuga 6-8 0-2 16, Santiago 2-5 4-4 9, Jacobs 6-10 1-3 14, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2, O’Neal 0-0 2-2 2, Jordan 0-2 0-0 0, DiGiulio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 10-15 89.

OHIO (7-6)

Roderick 3-8 0-0 9, Vander Plas 9-15 1-1 24, Wilson 3-8 3-4 9, McDay 1-8 2-4 4, Preston 8-14 3-3 23, Sears 2-5 2-2 7, Mil.Brown 1-3 0-0 3, McMurray 0-1 0-0 0, Miguel 0-0 0-0 0, Towns 0-1 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-14 79.

Halftime_Kent St. 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 9-25 (Nuga 4-6, Pippen 2-10, Beck 1-1, Jacobs 1-1, Santiago 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, Jordan 0-2), Ohio 14-36 (Vander Plas 5-10, Preston 4-10, Roderick 3-7, Mil.Brown 1-2, Sears 1-2, McMurray 0-1, Towns 0-1, McDay 0-3). Rebounds_Kent St. 39 (Nuga 10), Ohio 20 (Wilson 6). Assists_Kent St. 18 (Santiago 6), Ohio 20 (Preston 10). Total Fouls_Kent St. 12, Ohio 16.

