Kentucky 76, Florida 58

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:36 pm
KENTUCKY (4-6)

Sarr 5-8 0-0 10, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Askew 2-5 4-4 9, Boston 3-8 6-6 13, Mintz 5-7 1-1 13, Brooks 6-8 0-0 12, Allen 2-5 0-0 6, Jackson 4-7 1-2 9, Toppin 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-52 12-13 76.

FLORIDA (5-3)

Castleton 3-8 0-0 6, Duruji 6-13 1-2 15, Appleby 4-9 1-3 10, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Mann 2-9 1-2 7, Locke 2-7 0-0 5, O.Payne 0-1 2-4 2, Glover 1-1 0-0 3, Ruzhentsev 2-2 2-2 8, Osifo 0-2 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 7-13 58.

Halftime_Kentucky 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-13 (Allen 2-3, Mintz 2-4, Askew 1-1, Boston 1-2, Sarr 0-1, Brooks 0-2), Florida 9-20 (Ruzhentsev 2-2, Duruji 2-5, Mann 2-5, Glover 1-1, Appleby 1-3, Locke 1-4). Rebounds_Kentucky 26 (Brooks, Jackson 6), Florida 28 (Mann, O.Payne 6). Assists_Kentucky 18 (Brooks 4), Florida 10 (Mann 3). Total Fouls_Kentucky 14, Florida 12. A_2,324 (10,133).

