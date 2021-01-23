Kentucky 82, LSU 69

LSU (10-4)
Days 2-6 0-1 4, Watford 10-20 4-5 26, Wilkinson 2-2 0-0 4, Smart 2-11 1-2 6, Thomas 6-20 5-8 18, Gaines 1-3 4-4 6, LeBlanc 1-1 1-2 3, O’Neal 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-65 15-22 69.
KENTUCKY (5-9)
Brooks 5-8 4-4 15, Sarr 3-5 7-8 13, Askew 0-5 0-1 0, Boston 7-17 2-2 18, Mintz 2-11 5-8 11, Ware 3-3 1-1 7, Jackson 2-5 2-2 6, Allen 2-6 0-0 6, Toppin 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 27-64 21-26 82.
Halftime_Kentucky 49-36. 3-Point Goals_LSU 4-23 (Watford 2-5, Smart 1-7, Thomas 1-8, Days 0-1, Gaines 0-1, O’Neal 0-1), Kentucky 7-26 (Allen 2-5, Boston 2-7, Mintz 2-7, Brooks 1-1, Toppin 0-1, Askew 0-5). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_LSU 27 (Watford 10), Kentucky 46 (Jackson 15). Assists_LSU 6 (Smart 3), Kentucky 15 (Askew 4). Total Fouls_LSU 23, Kentucky 20. A_3,075 (23,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments