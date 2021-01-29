Kentucky faces tough test vs No. 5 Texas

No. 5 Texas (11-3) vs. Kentucky (5-10)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas presents a tough challenge for Kentucky. Kentucky has lost all three of its games against ranked teams this season. Texas fell 80-79 at home to Oklahoma in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Coleman III has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-10 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-10 when fewer than four Wildcats players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have averaged 10.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

