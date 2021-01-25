Kentucky faces tough test vs No. 9 Bama

Kentucky (5-9, 4-3) vs. No. 9 Alabama (13-3, 8-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Alabama presents a tough challenge for Kentucky. Kentucky has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Alabama has won all eight games against SEC opponents this season.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Kentucky has relied heavily on its freshmen. Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Crimson Tide have scored 86.8 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Boston has connected on 18 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 67.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense is ranked 23rd in the country by scoring 81.8 points per game this year. Kentucky has only averaged 68.1 points per game, which ranks 227th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.