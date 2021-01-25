On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Key scores 23 to carry Indiana St. over S. Illinois 69-66

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 23 points, including four free throws in the last 21 seconds, and Indiana State narrowly defeated Southern Illinois 69-66 on Monday night.

Illinois state had two 3-point attempts on the final possession after Key’s free throws with 12 seconds to play.

Jake LaRavia had 16 points for Indiana State (7-7, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tre Williams added 13 points, including the 3-pointer that put the Sycamores on top 65-63 with 1:13 to play. Cooper Neese had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Lance Jones scored a season-high 25 points for the Salukis (7-4, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Jones had the clutch 3 before Key’s last two free throws. Kyler Filewich added 12 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers