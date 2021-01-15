On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

King scores 21 to lead Siena over Rider 78-69

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jordan King had a career-high 21 points as Siena got past Rider 78-69 on Friday night.

Manny Camper had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Siena (5-0, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points. Nick Hopkins had 10 points.

Siena has won a Division I program record-tying 15 consecutive games, dating to last season. It is the third-longest active win streak in the country behind Winthrop (18) and Gonzaga (17). The Saints have won seven in a row on the road.

Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncs (3-9, 3-6). Dontrell McQuarter added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had eight rebounds.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Christian Ings, the Broncs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at nine points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration