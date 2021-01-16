On Air: Federal News Network program
King scores 24, leads EKU past Eastern Illinois 93-85 in OT

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:21 pm
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Tre King scored 24 points, Wendell Green Jr. had nine of his 17 points in overtime, and Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Eastern Illinois 93-85 on Saturday.

King was 9-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers. Green made two 3-pointers and was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the extra period.

Curt Lewis added 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (12-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Cooper Robb had 11 points. Michael Moreno finished with 10 points, and hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 2.4 seconds left to force overtime tied at 74.

Marvin Johnson had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-8, 2-4). Sammy Friday IV added 18 points. Kashawn Charles had 10 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Eastern Illinois 69-61 on Dec. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

