Kirk lifts UIC past Robert Morris 67-53

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:10 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Teyvion Kirk recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Illinois-Chicago to a 67-53 win over Robert Morris on Friday night.

Michael Diggins had 16 points for Illinois-Chicago (6-4, 3-2 Horizon League). Jamie Ahale added 12 points. Braelen Bridges had 11 points.

Illinois-Chicago totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

AJ Bramah had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Colonials (3-4, 2-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

