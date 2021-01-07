On Air: Innovation in Government
Kiss carries Bryant past Central Connecticut 93-68

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 8:37 pm
< a min read
      

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Chris Childs scored 20 points and Peter Kiss had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lift Bryant to a 93-68 win over Central Connecticut on Thursday.

Kiss recorded the first triple-double in the program’s Division I history.

Michael Green III added 16 points and Charles Pride scored 14 for Bryant (8-2, 4-1 Northeast Conference).

Greg Outlaw had 18 points for the Blue Devils (2-6, 2-3). Zach Newkirk added 11 points. Nigel Scantlebury had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

