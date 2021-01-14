On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Knebel ($5.25M), Floro ($975,000) agree with Dodgers

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 9:42 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract on Thursday that avoided salary arbitration, and pitcher Dylan Floro agreed to $975,000.

The 29-year-old Knebel was acquired from Milwaukee on Dec. 2 ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. He earned $1,898,148 in prorated pay last year from a $5,125,000 salary.

Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers’ bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.

Knebel’s best season came in 2017, when he went 1-4 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 appearances. He had a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last season.

The 2013 first-round draft pick has a career ERA of 3.31 with 57 saves in 239 relief appearances. He pitched eight games for Detroit in 2014 and had been with Milwaukee ever since.

Floro, 30, was 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 25 relief appearances last year and had a 5.06 ERA in six postseason appearances for the World Series champions. He earned $219,815 in prorated pay from a $593,500 salary, and he was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Five players remain eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the World Series champion Dodgers on Friday: outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, shortstop Corey Seager, right-hander Walker Buehler, catcher Austin Barnes and left-hander Julio Urías.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

