Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Kochera scores 26, William & Mary rallies past Drexel 69-64

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 4:41 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Kochera scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime as William & Mary came from nine points down to defeat Drexel 69-64 on Sunday.

Kochera shot 14 for 16 from the line, making 11 free throws in the last 3:17 as the Tribe (4-6, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) clawed back with a 14-0 run.

Drexel ( 6-5, 1-3) had taken a 61-52 lead on a James Butler layup with four minutes remaining but did not score another field goal.

Luke Loewe had 16 points and six rebounds for William & Mary, which ended its four-game road losing streak. Yuri Covington added seven rebounds. Mehkel Harvey had three blocks.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Mate Okros had 17 points for the Dragons, Butler added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 4 points and 11 assists.

Drexel thumped William & Mary 82-58 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration